BTIG Research lifts Aravive Inc [ARAV] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Aravive Inc [NASDAQ: ARAV] loss -12.16% on the last trading session, reaching $0.04 price per share at the time. The company report on January 17, 2024 at 4:09 PM that Aravive, Inc. to Delist from The Nasdaq Stock Market.

As previously disclosed, at the Company’s 2023 annual stockholder’s meeting, the stockholders of the Company approved effecting a transfer and assignment of all or substantially all of the Company’s assets to an assignee for the benefit of creditors and the dissolution and liquidation of the Company, each subject to the Company’s Board making a determination that such actions were in the best interests of the Company. On January 12, 2024, the Board approved the transfer of all or substantially all of the Company’s assets through an assignment for the benefit of creditors and the voluntary dissolution and liquidation of the Company.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.62M shares, ARAV reached a trading volume of 6105172 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Aravive Inc [ARAV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARAV shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARAV stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Aravive Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aravive Inc is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARAV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12.

Trading performance analysis for ARAV stock

Aravive Inc [ARAV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -62.10. With this latest performance, ARAV shares dropped by -64.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -97.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARAV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 18.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 11.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.24 for Aravive Inc [ARAV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1235, while it was recorded at 0.0626 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7232 for the last 200 days.

Aravive Inc [ARAV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Aravive Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.98 and a Current Ratio set at 0.98.

Aravive Inc [ARAV]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Aravive Inc posted -0.46/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.3/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -53.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARAV.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Aravive Inc [ARAV]

The top three institutional holders of ARAV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ARAV stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ARAV stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.