Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] fell -8.11% so far this year. What now?

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: BLDP] traded at a high on Tuesday, posting a 6.58 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $3.40. The company report on January 3, 2024 at 8:30 AM that Ballard announces new Long-Term Supply Agreement with NFI and purchase order for 100 fuel cell engines for bus deployments in North America.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP); (TSX: BLDP) today announced the signing of a new Long-Term Supply Agreement (“LTSA”) with NFI Group Inc. (“NFI”); (TSX: NFI); (www.nfigroup.com), a leading independent bus and coach manufacturer and a leader in electric mass mobility solutions in North America and Europe. The agreement marks a new phase in the established partnership between Ballard and NFI, focused on deployment-level volumes of fuel cell powered buses across all of NFI’s major brands including New Flyer, Alexander Dennis, and MCI.

As part of the LTSA, NFI has placed its first purchase order under the agreement for a minimum of 100 FCmove®-HD+ modules for planned delivery in 2024. The modules will primarily be produced in Ballard’s Bend, Oregon facility with Buy America compliance, and will power New Flyer’s next generation Xcelsior CHARGE FC™ hydrogen fuel cell buses for deployment across the US and Canada, including California, Manitoba, Nevada, New York, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4679649 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Ballard Power Systems Inc. stands at 6.63% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.64%.

The market cap for BLDP stock reached $1.02 billion, with 298.39 million shares outstanding and 241.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.53M shares, BLDP reached a trading volume of 4679649 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLDP shares is $5.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLDP stock is a recommendation set at 2.95. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Ballard Power Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ballard Power Systems Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLDP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.62.

How has BLDP stock performed recently?

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.80. With this latest performance, BLDP shares dropped by -3.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLDP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.56 for Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.55, while it was recorded at 3.18 for the last single week of trading, and 4.06 for the last 200 days.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.59 and a Current Ratio set at 12.57.

Earnings analysis for Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ballard Power Systems Inc. posted -0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 21.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLDP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ballard Power Systems Inc. go to 0.03%.

Insider trade positions for Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]

