Baidu Inc ADR [NASDAQ: BIDU] closed the trading session at $107.19. The company report on January 15, 2024 at 10:03 AM that Baidu Responds to Recent Media Reports on ERNIE Bot.

Beijing, China–(Newsfile Corp. – January 15, 2024) – Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) (HKG: 9888) (HKD Counter) and 89888 (RMB Counter) (“Baidu” or the “Company”), a leading AI company with strong Internet foundation, has become aware of media reports regarding an academic paper that mentioned several large language models (“LLM”) such as GPT3.5, GPT-3.5-turbo, GPT4, HTML-T5, and Baidu’s ERNIE Bot and would like to offer the following clarifications.

ERNIE Bot is available to and used by the general public. The academic paper, published by scholars at a Chinese university, described how the authors built prompts and received responses from LLMs, using the functions available to any user interacting with generative AI tools. Baidu has not engaged in any business collaboration or provided any tailored service to authors of the academic paper or any institutions with which they are affiliated. The South China Morning Post, the first media outlet that reported on this academic paper, has clarified and corrected their original media report.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -9.99 percent and weekly performance of 2.57 percent. The stock has been moved at -27.93 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.63 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 0.69 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.91M shares, BIDU reached to a volume of 6192175 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Baidu Inc ADR [BIDU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BIDU shares is $165.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BIDU stock is a recommendation set at 1.38. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Macquarie have made an estimate for Baidu Inc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baidu Inc ADR is set at 4.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for BIDU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 100.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for BIDU in the course of the last twelve months was 11.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.82.

BIDU stock trade performance evaluation

Baidu Inc ADR [BIDU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.57. With this latest performance, BIDU shares dropped by -3.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BIDU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.35 for Baidu Inc ADR [BIDU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 113.23, while it was recorded at 103.08 for the last single week of trading, and 127.27 for the last 200 days.

Baidu Inc ADR [BIDU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Baidu Inc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.82 and a Current Ratio set at 2.82.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Baidu Inc ADR [BIDU] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Baidu Inc ADR posted 2.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.99/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BIDU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Baidu Inc ADR go to 11.31%.

Baidu Inc ADR [BIDU]: Institutional Ownership

