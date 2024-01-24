Abbvie Inc [ABBV] Revenue clocked in at $55.14 billion, up 8.09% YTD: What’s Next?

Abbvie Inc [NYSE: ABBV] price surged by 1.28 percent to reach at $2.11. The company report on January 23, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Allē by Allergan Aesthetics is the Leading Aesthetics Loyalty Rewards Program in the U.S.

ALLĒ SOLIDIFIES ITS POSITIONING WITH SATISFACTION SCORES IN THE NINETY-SECOND PERCENTILE BASED ON CONSUMER SURVEY.

Today, Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company (NYSE: ABBV), announced the results of a consumer survey designed to examine the value proposition of Allē, Allergan Aesthetics loyalty rewards program. The survey of Allē Members who have been treated in the past twelve months affirmed Allē’s position as the leading aesthetics loyalty rewards program in the country, with a ninety-two percent satisfaction rate reported by survey respondents1*.

The one-year ABBV stock forecast points to a potential upside of 1.8. The average equity rating for ABBV stock is currently 2.03, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Abbvie Inc [ABBV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABBV shares is $170.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABBV stock is a recommendation set at 2.03. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Abbvie Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Abbvie Inc is set at 2.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABBV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 24.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABBV in the course of the last twelve months was 11.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.84.

ABBV Stock Performance Analysis:

Abbvie Inc [ABBV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.73. With this latest performance, ABBV shares gained by 10.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABBV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.81 for Abbvie Inc [ABBV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 151.04, while it was recorded at 164.60 for the last single week of trading, and 147.44 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Abbvie Inc Fundamentals:

Abbvie Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.84 and a Current Ratio set at 0.96.

ABBV Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Abbvie Inc posted 3.6/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 3.56/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABBV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Abbvie Inc go to -4.11%.

Abbvie Inc [ABBV] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ABBV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ABBV stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ABBV stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.