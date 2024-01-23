why TAL Education Group ADR [TAL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $12.89

TAL Education Group ADR [NYSE: TAL] closed the trading session at $10.65. The company report on December 29, 2023 at 4:00 AM that TAL Education Group to Announce Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results on January 25, 2024.

TAL Education Group (“TAL” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TAL), a smart learning solutions provider in China, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024 ended November 30, 2023, before the market opens on Thursday, January 25, 2024.

The Company will host a corresponding conference call and live webcast at 7:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 p.m. Beijing Time) on Thursday, January 25, 2024.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -15.68 percent and weekly performance of -12.06 percent. The stock has been moved at 71.22 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -14.46 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 13.42 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.54M shares, TAL reached to a volume of 7568357 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about TAL Education Group ADR [TAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TAL shares is $12.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TAL stock is a recommendation set at 1.59. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for TAL Education Group ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TAL Education Group ADR is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for TAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.42.

TAL stock trade performance evaluation

TAL Education Group ADR [TAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.06. With this latest performance, TAL shares dropped by -14.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 71.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.49 for TAL Education Group ADR [TAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.39, while it was recorded at 11.23 for the last single week of trading, and 8.09 for the last 200 days.

TAL Education Group ADR [TAL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

TAL Education Group ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.84 and a Current Ratio set at 3.91.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for TAL Education Group ADR [TAL] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, TAL Education Group ADR posted -0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -300.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TAL.

TAL Education Group ADR [TAL]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of TAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in TAL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in TAL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.