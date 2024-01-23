Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Coterra Energy Inc [CTRA]. What else is Wall St. saying

Coterra Energy Inc [NYSE: CTRA] loss -0.12% on the last trading session, reaching $24.35 price per share at the time. The company report on November 6, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Coterra Energy Reports Third-Quarter 2023 Results, Announces Quarterly Dividend.

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE: CTRA) (“Coterra” or the “Company”) today reported third-quarter 2023 financial and operating results. Additionally, the Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share, provided fourth-quarter production and capital guidance, and updated full-year 2023 guidance.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.81M shares, CTRA reached a trading volume of 6858647 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Coterra Energy Inc [CTRA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTRA shares is $31.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTRA stock is a recommendation set at 1.86. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Coterra Energy Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coterra Energy Inc is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTRA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for CTRA in the course of the last twelve months was 8.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.01.

Trading performance analysis for CTRA stock

Coterra Energy Inc [CTRA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.77. With this latest performance, CTRA shares dropped by -5.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.11 for Coterra Energy Inc [CTRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.72, while it was recorded at 24.55 for the last single week of trading, and 26.24 for the last 200 days.

Coterra Energy Inc [CTRA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Coterra Energy Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.01 and a Current Ratio set at 1.04.

Coterra Energy Inc [CTRA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Coterra Energy Inc posted 1.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTRA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Coterra Energy Inc go to 40.83%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Coterra Energy Inc [CTRA]

The top three institutional holders of CTRA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CTRA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CTRA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.