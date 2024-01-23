Wall Street Analyst Resumed Atreca Inc [BCEL]. What else is Wall St. saying

Atreca Inc [NASDAQ: BCEL] closed the trading session at $0.26. The company report on December 26, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Atreca Announces Asset Purchase Agreement for Sale of Antibody-Related Assets and Materials to Immunome.

“We are pleased to announce this asset purchase agreement with Immunome, a company focused on advancing targeted therapies in oncology,” said John Orwin, President and Chief Executive Officer of Atreca. “We continue to believe that the novel, tumor-targeting antibodies discovered by Atreca, including APN-497444, have tremendous potential in oncology, and we are encouraged that Immunome also recognizes their potential.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 96.97 percent and weekly performance of -27.05 percent. The stock has been moved at -76.79 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 6.38 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -29.39 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.07M shares, BCEL reached to a volume of 6141976 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BCEL shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BCEL stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Atreca Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 04, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Atreca Inc is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for BCEL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 39.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.57.

Atreca Inc [BCEL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -27.05. With this latest performance, BCEL shares gained by 6.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -76.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BCEL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.74 for Atreca Inc [BCEL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2158, while it was recorded at 0.2806 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5954 for the last 200 days.

Atreca Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.58 and a Current Ratio set at 1.58.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Atreca Inc posted -0.53/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.59/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BCEL.

