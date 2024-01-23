Wall Street Analyst Initiated NVIDIA Corp [NVDA]. What else is Wall St. saying

NVIDIA Corp [NASDAQ: NVDA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.17% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 8.52%. The company report on January 8, 2024 at 11:30 AM that Wave of EV Makers Choose NVIDIA DRIVE for Automated Driving.

Li Auto Selects DRIVE Thor for Next-Gen EVs; GWM, ZEEKR and Xiaomi Develop AI-Driven Cars Powered by NVIDIA DRIVE Orin.

Over the last 12 months, NVDA stock rose by 242.35%. The one-year NVIDIA Corp stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.51. The average equity rating for NVDA stock is currently 1.31, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1469.43 billion, with 2.47 billion shares outstanding and 2.37 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 42.66M shares, NVDA stock reached a trading volume of 53829277 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on NVIDIA Corp [NVDA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVDA shares is $672.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVDA stock is a recommendation set at 1.31. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for NVIDIA Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NVIDIA Corp is set at 15.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVDA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 32.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 44.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for NVDA in the course of the last twelve months was 83.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.06.

NVDA Stock Performance Analysis:

NVIDIA Corp [NVDA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.52. With this latest performance, NVDA shares gained by 18.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 242.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVDA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.57 for NVIDIA Corp [NVDA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 494.82, while it was recorded at 567.49 for the last single week of trading, and 423.19 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NVIDIA Corp Fundamentals:

NVIDIA Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.06 and a Current Ratio set at 3.59.

NVDA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NVIDIA Corp posted 0.88/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.81/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVDA.

NVIDIA Corp [NVDA] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of NVDA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in NVDA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in NVDA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.