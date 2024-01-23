UiPath Inc [PATH] fell -5.43% so far this year. What now?

UiPath Inc [NYSE: PATH] surged by $1.26 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $23.49. The company report on January 22, 2024 at 8:00 AM that UiPath Expands Customer Leadership with Appointment of Pradeep Kumar as Senior Vice President of Services and Customer Success.

Veteran technology executive joins UiPath to drive customer experience and support and enable AI-powered digital transformation in the enterprise.

UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation software company, today announced Pradeep Kumar is joining the company as Senior Vice President of Services and Customer Success. Reporting to Chief Customer Officer Kelly Ducourty, Kumar will lead the company’s strategic initiatives to enable customer success through unparalleled support and execution of digital transformation goals with the UiPath Business Automation Platform.

UiPath Inc stock has also gained 5.95% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PATH stock has inclined by 46.45% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 34.46% and lost -5.43% year-on date.

The market cap for PATH stock reached $13.30 billion, with 474.16 million shares outstanding and 419.63 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.24M shares, PATH reached a trading volume of 12917833 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about UiPath Inc [PATH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PATH shares is $24.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PATH stock is a recommendation set at 2.15. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for UiPath Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 02, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UiPath Inc is set at 0.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for PATH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for PATH in the course of the last twelve months was 55.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.77.

PATH stock trade performance evaluation

UiPath Inc [PATH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.95. With this latest performance, PATH shares dropped by -10.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 73.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PATH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.53 for UiPath Inc [PATH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.16, while it was recorded at 22.21 for the last single week of trading, and 17.77 for the last 200 days.

UiPath Inc [PATH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

UiPath Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.77 and a Current Ratio set at 3.77.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for UiPath Inc [PATH] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, UiPath Inc posted 0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 150.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PATH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for UiPath Inc go to 46.20%.

UiPath Inc [PATH]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of PATH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in PATH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in PATH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.