Toronto Dominion Bank [TD] moved up 0.33: Why It’s Important

Toronto Dominion Bank [NYSE: TD] traded at a high on Monday, posting a 0.33 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $60.62. The company report on January 22, 2024 at 7:00 AM that TD Asset Management Inc. Announces TD ETF Distributions.

TD Asset Management Inc. (“TDAM”) today announced the January cash distributions for the TD Exchange-Traded Funds (each, a “TD ETF” and collectively, the “TD ETFs”) listed below. Unitholders of record as of January 30, 2024 will receive a cash distribution per unit of the applicable TD ETF that will be payable on February 6, 2024, as indicated below:.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5960176 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Toronto Dominion Bank stands at 1.38% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.52%.

The market cap for TD stock reached $108.60 billion, with 1.79 billion shares outstanding and 1.79 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.13M shares, TD reached a trading volume of 5960176 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Toronto Dominion Bank [TD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TD shares is $63.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TD stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Toronto Dominion Bank shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Toronto Dominion Bank is set at 1.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for TD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for TD in the course of the last twelve months was 4.04.

How has TD stock performed recently?

Toronto Dominion Bank [TD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.95. With this latest performance, TD shares dropped by -4.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.45 for Toronto Dominion Bank [TD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.56, while it was recorded at 59.84 for the last single week of trading, and 60.89 for the last 200 days.

Toronto Dominion Bank [TD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Toronto Dominion Bank’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.53.

Earnings analysis for Toronto Dominion Bank [TD]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Toronto Dominion Bank posted 1.63/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.6/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Toronto Dominion Bank go to 1.80%.

Insider trade positions for Toronto Dominion Bank [TD]

The top three institutional holders of TD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in TD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in TD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.