Super Micro Computer Inc [SMCI] Is Currently 3.04 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Super Micro Computer Inc [NASDAQ: SMCI] price surged by 3.04 percent to reach at $12.88. The company report on January 18, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Supermicro Provides Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Business Update.

Expects to Exceed Prior Financial Guidance.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Supermicro, (Nasdaq: SMCI), a Total IT Solution Manufacturer for AI, Cloud, Storage and 5G/Edge, today announced preliminary financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024, ended December 31, 2023.

The one-year SMCI stock forecast points to a potential downside of -11.24. The average equity rating for SMCI stock is currently 1.67, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Super Micro Computer Inc [SMCI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SMCI shares is $392.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SMCI stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Super Micro Computer Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Negative, with their previous recommendation back on December 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Super Micro Computer Inc is set at 29.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for SMCI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for SMCI in the course of the last twelve months was 40.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.95.

SMCI Stock Performance Analysis:

Super Micro Computer Inc [SMCI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.47. With this latest performance, SMCI shares gained by 38.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 515.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SMCI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.28 for Super Micro Computer Inc [SMCI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 296.65, while it was recorded at 363.12 for the last single week of trading, and 249.23 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Super Micro Computer Inc Fundamentals:

Super Micro Computer Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.95 and a Current Ratio set at 2.23.

SMCI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Super Micro Computer Inc posted 3.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 3.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SMCI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Super Micro Computer Inc go to 10.00%.

Super Micro Computer Inc [SMCI] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of SMCI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in SMCI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in SMCI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.