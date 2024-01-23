Sunnova Energy International Inc [NOVA] fell -31.48% so far this year. What now?

Sunnova Energy International Inc [NYSE: NOVA] closed the trading session at $10.45. The company report on January 15, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Sunnova Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (“Sunnova”) (NYSE: NOVA), a leading adaptive energy services company, announced today it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2023 results after the markets close on February 21, 2024, to be followed by a conference call to discuss the results at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on February 22, 2024.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 833-470-1428, or for international callers, 929-526-1599. The access code for the live call is 227209.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -31.48 percent and weekly performance of -11.96 percent. The stock has been moved at -51.26 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -30.98 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 13.46 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.93M shares, NOVA reached to a volume of 7251244 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sunnova Energy International Inc [NOVA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NOVA shares is $20.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NOVA stock is a recommendation set at 1.46. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Sunnova Energy International Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunnova Energy International Inc is set at 0.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for NOVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.07.

NOVA stock trade performance evaluation

Sunnova Energy International Inc [NOVA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.96. With this latest performance, NOVA shares dropped by -30.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NOVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.33 for Sunnova Energy International Inc [NOVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.07, while it was recorded at 10.21 for the last single week of trading, and 14.32 for the last 200 days.

Sunnova Energy International Inc [NOVA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Sunnova Energy International Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.99 and a Current Ratio set at 1.14.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Sunnova Energy International Inc [NOVA] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sunnova Energy International Inc posted -0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.37/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 51.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NOVA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sunnova Energy International Inc go to -14.00%.

Sunnova Energy International Inc [NOVA]: Institutional Ownership

