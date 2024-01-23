Stephens lifts Pacific Biosciences of California Inc [PACB] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc [NASDAQ: PACB] price surged by 4.40 percent to reach at $0.29. The company report on January 15, 2024 at 9:05 AM that PacBio Announces New Nanobind PanDNA Kit Enabling HiFi Optimized DNA Extraction Solutions.

Existing HT CBB Kit Enables High-Throughput Extraction of HMW DNA Tailored for HiFi With an Updated Workflow for Animal Blood and Bacteria.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

PacBio (NASDAQ: PACB), a leading developer of high-quality, highly accurate sequencing solutions, today announced PanDNA, a versatile Nanobind DNA extraction kit. This new offering expands the array of sample types suitable for long-read sequencing, including cells, bacteria, blood, tissue, plant nuclei, and insects.

The one-year PACB stock forecast points to a potential upside of 43.93. The average equity rating for PACB stock is currently 1.73, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Pacific Biosciences of California Inc [PACB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PACB shares is $12.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PACB stock is a recommendation set at 1.73. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for PACB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.87.

PACB Stock Performance Analysis:

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc [PACB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.53. With this latest performance, PACB shares dropped by -32.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PACB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.66 for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc [PACB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.36, while it was recorded at 6.47 for the last single week of trading, and 10.36 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Pacific Biosciences of California Inc Fundamentals:

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.43 and a Current Ratio set at 4.80.

PACB Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc posted -0.37/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.36/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -2.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PACB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc go to -1.00%.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc [PACB] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of PACB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in PACB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in PACB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.