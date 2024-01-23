SeaStar Medical Holding Corp [ICU] Is Currently 6.71 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

SeaStar Medical Holding Corp [NASDAQ: ICU] stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.71% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 42.53%. The company report on January 11, 2024 at 4:05 PM that SeaStar Medical Appoints David A. Green as Chief Financial Officer.

“We welcome David to our executive team at this critical time as we prepare for our first commercial launch for the Selected Cytopheretic Device Pediatric (SCD-PED) later this quarter,” said Eric Schlorff, CEO of SeaStar Medical. “David’s extensive financial experience at public medical device and therapeutics companies will be highly valuable as we work to bring our groundbreaking solutions to those with devastating hyperinflammation. Importantly, David shares our commitment to improving patient outcomes and saving lives.

Over the last 12 months, ICU stock dropped by -83.42%. The one-year SeaStar Medical Holding Corp stock forecast points to a potential upside of 64.5. The average equity rating for ICU stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $30.02 million, with 42.12 million shares outstanding and 29.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.78M shares, ICU stock reached a trading volume of 6346222 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on SeaStar Medical Holding Corp [ICU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ICU shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ICU stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ICU Stock Performance Analysis:

SeaStar Medical Holding Corp [ICU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 42.53. With this latest performance, ICU shares gained by 63.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ICU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.87 for SeaStar Medical Holding Corp [ICU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5145, while it was recorded at 0.6233 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6924 for the last 200 days.

Insight into SeaStar Medical Holding Corp Fundamentals:

SeaStar Medical Holding Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.18 and a Current Ratio set at 0.18.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corp [ICU] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ICU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ICU stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ICU stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.