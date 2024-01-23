Remark Holdings Inc [MARK] Revenue clocked in at $5.80 million, up 9.05% YTD: What’s Next?

Remark Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: MARK] gained 40.26% on the last trading session, reaching $0.54 price per share at the time. The company report on December 29, 2023 at 1:39 PM that Remark Holdings Adjourns Annual Shareholder Meeting UntilJanuary 8, 2024.

Remark Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: MARK), a diversified global technology company with leading artificial intelligence (“AI”) powered computer vision solutions, today announced the adjournment of its annual shareholder meeting until Monday, January 8, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. ET, to provide additional time to solicit votes to reach a quorum and conduct business.

If compared to the average trading volume of 655.17K shares, MARK reached a trading volume of 35646178 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Remark Holdings Inc [MARK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MARK shares is $37.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MARK stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Remark Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 31, 2018.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Remark Holdings Inc is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for MARK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.95.

Trading performance analysis for MARK stock

Remark Holdings Inc [MARK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.65. With this latest performance, MARK shares gained by 25.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MARK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.01 for Remark Holdings Inc [MARK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5048, while it was recorded at 0.4911 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7796 for the last 200 days.

Remark Holdings Inc [MARK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Remark Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.22 and a Current Ratio set at 0.23.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Remark Holdings Inc [MARK]

The top three institutional holders of MARK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in MARK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in MARK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.