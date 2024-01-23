Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR [PBR] is -1.94% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR [NYSE: PBR] loss -0.51% or -0.08 points to close at $15.66 with a heavy trading volume of 9081721 shares. The company report on June 23, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Nauticus is Contracted by Petrobras to Develop and Test the AUV Aquanaut in Brazil.

-Contract Leads to Potential Market worth over $100 Million Per Year–Expands Nauticus’ International Presence to South America-.

The daily chart for PBR points out that the company has recorded 14.93% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 15.73M shares, PBR reached to a volume of 9081721 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR [PBR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PBR shares is $16.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PBR stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for PBR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for PBR in the course of the last twelve months was 1.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for PBR stock

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR [PBR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.16. With this latest performance, PBR shares gained by 0.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PBR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.12 for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR [PBR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.56, while it was recorded at 15.84 for the last single week of trading, and 14.09 for the last 200 days.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR [PBR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.95.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR [PBR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR posted 1.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.42/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -12.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PBR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR go to -7.60%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR [PBR]

The top three institutional holders of PBR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in PBR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in PBR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.