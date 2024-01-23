Opko Health Inc [OPK] is -33.11% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Opko Health Inc [NASDAQ: OPK] closed the trading session at $1.01. The company report on January 9, 2024 at 4:05 PM that OPKO Health Announces Closing of Private Offering of $230 Million Convertible Senior Notes Due 2029 including Full Exercise of Initial Purchaser’s Option to Purchase Additional Notes.

The Notes are senior unsecured obligations of the Company, bear interest at a rate of 3.75% per annum, payable semiannually in arrears on January 15 and July 15 of each year, beginning on July 15, 2024, and will mature on January 15, 2029, unless earlier purchased or converted in accordance with their terms. Prior to September 15, 2028, holders of the Notes have the right to convert their Notes only in certain circumstances and during specified periods, and thereafter the Notes will be convertible at the option of the holder at any time prior to the close of business on the business day immediately preceding the maturity date. Conversions of the Notes will be settled in cash, shares of the Company’s common stock (“common stock”) or a combination of thereof, at the Company’s election. However, before the Company has available and has reserved the maximum number of shares of the common stock issuable under the Notes, the Company will be required to elect to deliver solely cash or, subject to certain limitations, a combination of cash and shares of the common stock upon conversion. The Notes have an initial conversion rate of 869.5652 shares of common stock per $1,000 principal amount of the Notes (equivalent to an initial conversion price of approximately $1.15 per share of common stock), representing an initial conversion premium of approximately 26.83% above the closing price of $0.9067 per share of the Company’s common stock on January 4, 2024. The conversion rate is subject to adjustment in certain circumstances.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -33.11 percent and weekly performance of 3.27 percent. The stock has been moved at -50.73 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -37.65 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -21.09 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.95M shares, OPK reached to a volume of 6676786 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Opko Health Inc [OPK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OPK shares is $4.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OPK stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barrington Research have made an estimate for Opko Health Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Opko Health Inc is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for OPK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18.

OPK stock trade performance evaluation

Opko Health Inc [OPK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.27. With this latest performance, OPK shares dropped by -37.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OPK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.26 for Opko Health Inc [OPK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3842, while it was recorded at 0.9830 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5728 for the last 200 days.

Opko Health Inc [OPK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Opko Health Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.44 and a Current Ratio set at 1.78.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Opko Health Inc [OPK] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Opko Health Inc posted -0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.11/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OPK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Opko Health Inc go to 12.00%.

Opko Health Inc [OPK]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of OPK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in OPK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in OPK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.