MSP Recovery Inc [LIFW] is -43.61% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

MSP Recovery Inc [NASDAQ: LIFW] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.79% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -11.72%. The company report on November 14, 2023 at 7:50 PM that LifeWallet Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Over the last 12 months, LIFW stock dropped by -96.37%. The one-year MSP Recovery Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 98.29. The average equity rating for LIFW stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $17.02 million, with 13.30 million shares outstanding and 5.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.14M shares, LIFW stock reached a trading volume of 15300626 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on MSP Recovery Inc [LIFW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LIFW shares is $75.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LIFW stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MSP Recovery Inc is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for LIFW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.50.

LIFW Stock Performance Analysis:

MSP Recovery Inc [LIFW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.72. With this latest performance, LIFW shares dropped by -39.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -78.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LIFW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.27 for MSP Recovery Inc [LIFW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.3102, while it was recorded at 1.2600 for the last single week of trading, and 6.8676 for the last 200 days.

Insight into MSP Recovery Inc Fundamentals:

MSP Recovery Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.54 and a Current Ratio set at 0.54.

MSP Recovery Inc [LIFW] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of LIFW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in LIFW stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in LIFW stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.