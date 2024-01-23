Market Analysts see Lilium N.V [LILM] gaining to $3. Time to buy?

Lilium N.V [NASDAQ: LILM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 7.02% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.87%. The company report on January 11, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Lilium Announces Planned Participation in Upcoming First Quarter 2024 Investor Events.

Over the last 12 months, LILM stock dropped by -26.80%. The one-year Lilium N.V stock forecast points to a potential upside of 60.44. The average equity rating for LILM stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The market cap for the stock reached $469.91 million, with 369.82 million shares outstanding and 235.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.17M shares, LILM stock reached a trading volume of 6185769 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Lilium N.V [LILM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LILM shares is $2.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LILM stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Lilium N.V shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 01, 2023.

LILM Stock Performance Analysis:

Lilium N.V [LILM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.87. With this latest performance, LILM shares dropped by -29.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LILM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.33 for Lilium N.V [LILM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0397, while it was recorded at 0.8463 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0031 for the last 200 days.

Lilium N.V [LILM] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of LILM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in LILM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in LILM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.