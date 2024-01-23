Market Analysts see Invesco Ltd [IVZ] gaining to $21. Time to buy?

Invesco Ltd [NYSE: IVZ] price surged by 1.76 percent to reach at $0.3. The company report on January 18, 2024 at 4:15 PM that Invesco Advisers, Inc. Announces Appointment of New Trustees for Closed-End Funds.

Invesco Advisers, Inc., a subsidiary of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ), announced today that the Boards of Trustees (the “Boards”) of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (VKI), Invesco Bond Fund (VBF), Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (VCV), Invesco High Income 2024 Target Term Fund (IHTA), Invesco High Income Trust II (VLT), Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (OIA), Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (VMO), Invesco Municipal Trust (VKQ), Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (VPV), Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (IQI), Invesco Senior Income Trust (VVR), Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (VGM), Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (VTN) and Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (IIM) (collectively, the “Funds”) appointed Carol Deckbar, Jeffrey H. Kupor, James “Jim” Liddy and Douglas Sharp as trustees of the Funds, effective January 18, 2024. Martin Flanagan, who had served as an interested trustee of the Funds, has retired from that role effective January 18, 2024.

Each trustee currently serves on the boards of trustees of the open-end and interval fund investment companies in the Invesco funds complex.

The one-year IVZ stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.33. The average equity rating for IVZ stock is currently 2.56, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Invesco Ltd [IVZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IVZ shares is $18.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IVZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.56. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Invesco Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Invesco Ltd is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for IVZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for IVZ in the course of the last twelve months was 6.54.

IVZ Stock Performance Analysis:

Invesco Ltd [IVZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.64. With this latest performance, IVZ shares dropped by -1.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IVZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.65 for Invesco Ltd [IVZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.88, while it was recorded at 16.92 for the last single week of trading, and 15.66 for the last 200 days.

IVZ Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Invesco Ltd posted 0.39/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.36/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IVZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Invesco Ltd go to 6.89%.

Invesco Ltd [IVZ] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of IVZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in IVZ stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in IVZ stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.