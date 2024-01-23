Luminar Technologies Inc [LAZR] Stock trading around $2.35 per share: What’s Next?

Luminar Technologies Inc [NASDAQ: LAZR] jumped around 0.14 points on Monday, while shares priced at $2.35 at the close of the session, up 6.33%. The company report on January 9, 2024 at 4:58 PM that ADDING MULTIMEDIA Luminar and Mercedes-Benz Expands Partnership; Luminar Debuts New Emergency Steering AI Software with Iris+ and NVIDIA DRIVE Orin.

Unveiled a concept of the Official FIA F1® Safety Car equipped with Luminar technology as an extension of existing work with Mercedes-Benz for their production vehicle lineup.

Debuted Luminar’s Automatic Emergency Steering (AES) Software with Iris+ LiDAR integration, running on the same automotive-grade NVIDIA DRIVE Orin processors used for production vehicles.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.86M shares, LAZR reached a trading volume of 6341874 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Luminar Technologies Inc [LAZR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LAZR shares is $7.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LAZR stock is a recommendation set at 2.18. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Luminar Technologies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 17, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Luminar Technologies Inc is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for LAZR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.07.

How has LAZR stock performed recently?

Luminar Technologies Inc [LAZR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.19. With this latest performance, LAZR shares dropped by -31.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -65.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LAZR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.79 for Luminar Technologies Inc [LAZR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.87, while it was recorded at 2.27 for the last single week of trading, and 5.05 for the last 200 days.

Luminar Technologies Inc [LAZR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Luminar Technologies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.32 and a Current Ratio set at 4.54.

Earnings analysis for Luminar Technologies Inc [LAZR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Luminar Technologies Inc posted -0.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -23.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LAZR.

Insider trade positions for Luminar Technologies Inc [LAZR]

The top three institutional holders of LAZR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in LAZR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in LAZR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.