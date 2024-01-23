JP Morgan lifts Cleveland-Cliffs Inc [CLF] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc [NYSE: CLF] jumped around 0.35 points on Monday, while shares priced at $18.08 at the close of the session, up 1.97%. The company report on January 5, 2024 at 4:00 PM that Cleveland-Cliffs Applauds Department of Commerce’s Final Determinations on Antidumping and Countervailing Duties for Tin Mill Products.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) today applauded the Department of Commerce’s Final Antidumping and Countervailing Determinations on tin mill products from several trade partners responsible for unfair trade. In January 2023, Cleveland-Cliffs and the United Steelworkers jointly filed an antidumping and countervailing duty trade case alleging that a surge of dumped and subsidized tin mill product imports had materially injured Cleveland-Cliffs’ Weirton operation and its USW workforce.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Today’s announcement by the Department of Commerce is the culmination of a year-long investigation that ultimately produced the concrete determination that Canada, Germany, Korea and China are all guilty of dumping tin mill product in the U.S. market. Together with the existing Section 232 tariffs and quotas, these dumping calculations will provide a check against unfairly traded products from all the major sources of tin mill imports.

Compared to the average trading volume of 9.40M shares, CLF reached a trading volume of 7132228 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cleveland-Cliffs Inc [CLF]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLF shares is $20.01 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLF stock is a recommendation set at 2.17. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for CLF in the course of the last twelve months was 6.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.71.

How has CLF stock performed recently?

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc [CLF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.38. With this latest performance, CLF shares dropped by -14.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.55 for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc [CLF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.28, while it was recorded at 17.93 for the last single week of trading, and 16.35 for the last 200 days.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc [CLF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.71 and a Current Ratio set at 2.11.

Earnings analysis for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc [CLF]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc posted -0.41/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.3/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -36.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLF.

Insider trade positions for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc [CLF]

The top three institutional holders of CLF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CLF stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CLF stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.