JP Morgan lifts Carvana Co. [CVNA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Carvana Co. [NYSE: CVNA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 7.64% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 13.02%. The company report on January 17, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Carvana Announces Top-Selling Electric Vehicles of 2023.

Tesla Model 3 Leads Pioneering Online Auto Retailer’s Electric Vehicle Sales for 3rd-Straight Year.

In celebration of the New Year and a decade selling of electric vehicles, Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) reveals its top ten best-selling EVs of 2023:.

Over the last 12 months, CVNA stock rose by 657.84%. The one-year Carvana Co. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -24.17. The average equity rating for CVNA stock is currently 3.26, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.51 billion, with 106.04 million shares outstanding and 94.11 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.65M shares, CVNA stock reached a trading volume of 9022196 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Carvana Co. [CVNA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVNA shares is $38.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVNA stock is a recommendation set at 3.26. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Carvana Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 04, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carvana Co. is set at 3.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for CVNA in the course of the last twelve months was 31.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.51.

CVNA Stock Performance Analysis:

Carvana Co. [CVNA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.02. With this latest performance, CVNA shares dropped by -19.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 657.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.58 for Carvana Co. [CVNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.07, while it was recorded at 44.12 for the last single week of trading, and 32.76 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Carvana Co. Fundamentals:

Carvana Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.51 and a Current Ratio set at 2.28.

CVNA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Carvana Co. posted 0.39/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -2.27/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 117.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVNA.

Carvana Co. [CVNA] Institutonal Ownership Details

