Jefferies slashes price target on Haleon plc ADR [HLN] – find out why.

Haleon plc ADR [NYSE: HLN] slipped around -0.08 points on Monday, while shares priced at $8.41 at the close of the session, down -0.94%. The company report on January 17, 2024 at 8:58 AM that TUMS® Teams Up with DraftKings and Desus Nice to Launch TUMS® Prop Bites, Allowing Big Game Fans to Go All In on Food for the First Time.

TUMS® Prop Bites allows fans to decide which foods have won America’s hearts and stomachs for a shot at a share of $10,000 prize pool.

In honor of the biggest day in football, TUMS® is collaborating with DraftKings to launch TUMS® Prop Bites, a first-of-its kind platform where fans can make their free food picks and see how they stack up against the rest of the nation for a shot to win cash prizes. Because with TUMS® fast heartburn relief, you’ll never have to take a chance with your favorite foods. Age and eligibility restrictions apply. Void where prohibited. See terms at www.tumspropbites.com.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.49M shares, HLN reached a trading volume of 5798021 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Haleon plc ADR [HLN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HLN shares is $8.98 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HLN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Haleon plc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Haleon plc ADR is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for HLN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13.

How has HLN stock performed recently?

Haleon plc ADR [HLN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.66. With this latest performance, HLN shares gained by 2.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HLN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.54 for Haleon plc ADR [HLN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.32, while it was recorded at 8.44 for the last single week of trading, and 8.38 for the last 200 days.

Haleon plc ADR [HLN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Haleon plc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.54 and a Current Ratio set at 0.84.

Insider trade positions for Haleon plc ADR [HLN]

