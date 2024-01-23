Jaguar Health Inc [JAGX] fell -32.23% so far this year. What now?

Jaguar Health Inc [NASDAQ: JAGX] traded at a high on Monday, posting a 1.28 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.10. The company report on January 5, 2024 at 4:15 PM that Jaguar Health Announces New Employee Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) (“Jaguar” or the “Company”) today announced that, effective January 4, 2024, the Company granted 7,500 restricted stock units (RSUs) to one new employee.

These RSUs vest equally over three years, with one-third of the shares vesting each year starting from the employee’s date of hire.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7969579 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Jaguar Health Inc stands at 13.99% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.40%.

The market cap for JAGX stock reached $5.21 million, with 50.76 million shares outstanding and 40.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.68M shares, JAGX reached a trading volume of 7969579 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Jaguar Health Inc [JAGX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JAGX shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JAGX stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Jaguar Health Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jaguar Health Inc is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for JAGX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06.

How has JAGX stock performed recently?

Jaguar Health Inc [JAGX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.48. With this latest performance, JAGX shares dropped by -36.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -81.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JAGX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.72 for Jaguar Health Inc [JAGX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2296, while it was recorded at 0.1008 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4293 for the last 200 days.

Jaguar Health Inc [JAGX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Jaguar Health Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.77.

Earnings analysis for Jaguar Health Inc [JAGX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Jaguar Health Inc posted -9/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -16.5/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 45.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JAGX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Jaguar Health Inc go to 40.00%.

Insider trade positions for Jaguar Health Inc [JAGX]

The top three institutional holders of JAGX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in JAGX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in JAGX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.