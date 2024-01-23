Goldman slashes price target on Toast Inc [TOST] – find out why.

Toast Inc [NYSE: TOST] closed the trading session at $17.21. The company report on December 7, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Full-Service Restaurants: The Busiest Hours, Reservation Insights, and Popular Proteins by State.

The Q3 2023 Restaurant Trends report dives into full-service restaurants, guest reservation booking and dining behavior from Toast Tables, protein trends by state, and some good news regarding tipping.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Toast (NYSE: TOST), the all-in-one digital platform built for restaurants, today announced its Q3 2023 Restaurant Trends Report, providing insight into the overall state of the U.S. restaurant industry through an analysis of aggregated data from selected cohorts of restaurants and in select U.S. metropolitan areas on the Toast platform, which serves approximately 99,000 restaurant locations as of September 30, 2023.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -5.75 percent and weekly performance of -4.12 percent. The stock has been moved at -21.63 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -5.28 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -3.37 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.42M shares, TOST reached to a volume of 14337571 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Toast Inc [TOST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TOST shares is $19.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TOST stock is a recommendation set at 2.25. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Toast Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Toast Inc is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for TOST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for TOST in the course of the last twelve months was 545.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.29.

TOST stock trade performance evaluation

Toast Inc [TOST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.12. With this latest performance, TOST shares dropped by -5.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TOST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.46 for Toast Inc [TOST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.32, while it was recorded at 17.22 for the last single week of trading, and 19.26 for the last 200 days.

Toast Inc [TOST]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Toast Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.29 and a Current Ratio set at 2.48.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Toast Inc [TOST] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Toast Inc posted -0.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -35.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TOST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Toast Inc go to -5.78%.

Toast Inc [TOST]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of TOST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in TOST stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in TOST stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.