For Procter & Gamble Co. [PG], Analyst sees a rise to $177. What next?

Procter & Gamble Co. [NYSE: PG] traded at a high on Monday, posting a 0.20 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $147.86. The company report on January 9, 2024 at 4:15 PM that P&G Declares Quarterly Dividend.

The Board of Directors of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.9407 per share on the Common Stock and on the Series A and Series B ESOP Convertible Class A Preferred Stock of the Company, payable on or after February 15, 2024 to Common Stock shareholders of record at the close of business on January 19, 2024, and to Series A and Series B ESOP Convertible Class A Preferred Stock shareholders of record at the start of business on January 19, 2024.

P&G has been paying a dividend for 133 consecutive years since its incorporation in 1890 and has increased its dividend for 67 consecutive years. This reinforces our commitment to return cash to shareholders, many of whom rely on the steady, reliable income earned with their investment in P&G.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 10643289 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Procter & Gamble Co. stands at 1.21% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.09%.

The market cap for PG stock reached $348.49 billion, with 2.36 billion shares outstanding and 2.36 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.87M shares, PG reached a trading volume of 10643289 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Procter & Gamble Co. [PG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PG shares is $164.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Procter & Gamble Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Procter & Gamble Co. is set at 1.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for PG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for PG in the course of the last twelve months was 23.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.48.

How has PG stock performed recently?

Procter & Gamble Co. [PG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.82. With this latest performance, PG shares gained by 1.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.71 for Procter & Gamble Co. [PG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 148.72, while it was recorded at 148.66 for the last single week of trading, and 150.42 for the last 200 days.

Procter & Gamble Co. [PG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Procter & Gamble Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.48 and a Current Ratio set at 0.67.

Earnings analysis for Procter & Gamble Co. [PG]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Procter & Gamble Co. posted 1.59/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.59/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Procter & Gamble Co. go to 7.58%.

Insider trade positions for Procter & Gamble Co. [PG]

The top three institutional holders of PG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in PG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in PG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.