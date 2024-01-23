For Boston Scientific Corp. [BSX], Analyst sees a rise to $59. What next?

Boston Scientific Corp. [NYSE: BSX] slipped around -0.2 points on Monday, while shares priced at $60.74 at the close of the session, down -0.33%. The company report on January 8, 2024 at 7:00 AM that Axonics Announces Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Boston Scientific.

Axonics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AXNX) today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) for $71 in cash per share, representing an equity value of approximately $3.7 billion.

Axonics brings a complementary product portfolio to the Boston Scientific Urology business. Axonics has pioneered and introduced significant enhancements to sacral neuromodulation therapy for bladder and bowel dysfunction and urethral bulking for women with stress urinary incontinence, both of which are among the fastest growing segments in urology.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.71M shares, BSX reached a trading volume of 6387733 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Boston Scientific Corp. [BSX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BSX shares is $64.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BSX stock is a recommendation set at 1.47. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Boston Scientific Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Boston Scientific Corp. is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for BSX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for BSX in the course of the last twelve months was 52.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has BSX stock performed recently?

Boston Scientific Corp. [BSX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.33. With this latest performance, BSX shares gained by 8.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.53 for Boston Scientific Corp. [BSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.30, while it was recorded at 60.79 for the last single week of trading, and 53.19 for the last 200 days.

Boston Scientific Corp. [BSX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Boston Scientific Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.42.

Earnings analysis for Boston Scientific Corp. [BSX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Boston Scientific Corp. posted 0.49/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.47/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BSX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Boston Scientific Corp. go to 12.40%.

Insider trade positions for Boston Scientific Corp. [BSX]

The top three institutional holders of BSX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in BSX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in BSX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.