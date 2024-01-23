e.l.f. Beauty Inc [ELF] gain 6.60% so far this year. What now?

e.l.f. Beauty Inc [NYSE: ELF] closed the trading session at $153.86. The company report on January 17, 2024 at 5:54 PM that e.l.f. Beauty Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Peabody Energy to Join S&P SmallCap 600.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE: ELF) will replace Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE: SRC) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Peabody Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTU) will replace e.l.f. Beauty in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, January 23. S&P 500 constituent Realty Income Corp. (NYSE: O) is acquiring Spirit Realty Capital in a transaction expected to be completed on or about that date pending final conditions.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 6.60 percent and weekly performance of -2.38 percent. The stock has been moved at 37.84 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.87 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 46.93 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.43M shares, ELF reached to a volume of 11966324 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about e.l.f. Beauty Inc [ELF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ELF shares is $164.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ELF stock is a recommendation set at 1.57. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for e.l.f. Beauty Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on Jan-23-24.

The Average True Range (ATR) for e.l.f. Beauty Inc is set at 7.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for ELF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for ELF in the course of the last twelve months was 79.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.89.

ELF stock trade performance evaluation

e.l.f. Beauty Inc [ELF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.38. With this latest performance, ELF shares gained by 0.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 192.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ELF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.19 for e.l.f. Beauty Inc [ELF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 132.65, while it was recorded at 159.01 for the last single week of trading, and 114.21 for the last 200 days.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc [ELF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

e.l.f. Beauty Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.89 and a Current Ratio set at 2.86.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for e.l.f. Beauty Inc [ELF] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, e.l.f. Beauty Inc posted 0.48/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.23/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 108.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ELF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for e.l.f. Beauty Inc go to 32.90%.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc [ELF]: Institutional Ownership

