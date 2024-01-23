Canaccord Genuity lifts Archer Aviation Inc [ACHR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Archer Aviation Inc [NYSE: ACHR] traded at a high on Monday, posting a 4.94 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $5.31. The company report on January 22, 2024 at 5:30 AM that Archer Aviation and NASA Sign Space Act Agreement To Collaborate on Mission-Critical eVTOL Aircraft Technologies.

The parties’ collaboration under the NASA Space Act Agreement is focused on ensuring the U.S. leads the world in the next generation of air transportation.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

This initial project is one part of a much larger partnership between Archer and NASA and is focused on achieving the highest levels of battery cell safety and systems for Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) and space applications as the parties study high-performance battery cells and perform safety testing on cells and systems.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 10316673 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Archer Aviation Inc stands at 6.85% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.03%.

The market cap for ACHR stock reached $1.60 billion, with 300.78 million shares outstanding and 178.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.80M shares, ACHR reached a trading volume of 10316673 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Archer Aviation Inc [ACHR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACHR shares is $9.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACHR stock is a recommendation set at 1.43. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Archer Aviation Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Archer Aviation Inc is set at 0.32 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.56.

How has ACHR stock performed recently?

Archer Aviation Inc [ACHR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.71. With this latest performance, ACHR shares dropped by -20.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 91.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACHR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.25 for Archer Aviation Inc [ACHR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.95, while it was recorded at 5.08 for the last single week of trading, and 4.82 for the last 200 days.

Archer Aviation Inc [ACHR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Archer Aviation Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.07 and a Current Ratio set at 4.07.

Earnings analysis for Archer Aviation Inc [ACHR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Archer Aviation Inc posted -0.32/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.29/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -10.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACHR.

Insider trade positions for Archer Aviation Inc [ACHR]

The top three institutional holders of ACHR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ACHR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ACHR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.