Agenus Inc [AGEN] moved up 1.82: Why It’s Important

Agenus Inc [NASDAQ: AGEN] gained 1.82% on the last trading session, reaching $0.59 price per share at the time. The company report on January 22, 2024 at 9:59 AM that Botensilimab/Balstilimab Breakthrough Data Presented at ASCO-GI Shows Unprecedented Tumor Shrinkage and Robust Biomarker Response in Prevalent Colorectal Cancer Population.

Botensilimab/Balstilimab (BOT/BAL) shows major tumor regression in 67.5% of Patients with Localized MSS Colorectal Cancer (CRC), a tumor typically unresponsive to IO therapy.

The study achieved durable elimination of ctDNA, a critical biomarker for cancer clearance and long-term disease-free survival.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.49M shares, AGEN reached a trading volume of 14730636 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Agenus Inc [AGEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGEN shares is $6.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGEN stock is a recommendation set at 1.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Agenus Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agenus Inc is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.23.

Trading performance analysis for AGEN stock

Agenus Inc [AGEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.05. With this latest performance, AGEN shares dropped by -22.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.04 for Agenus Inc [AGEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7313, while it was recorded at 0.5875 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2386 for the last 200 days.

Agenus Inc [AGEN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Agenus Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.63 and a Current Ratio set at 0.63.

Agenus Inc [AGEN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Agenus Inc posted -0.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -9.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGEN.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Agenus Inc [AGEN]

The top three institutional holders of AGEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in AGEN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in AGEN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.