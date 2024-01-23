AES Corp. [AES] Stock trading around $16.78 per share: What’s Next?

AES Corp. [NYSE: AES] traded at a low on Monday, posting a -0.65 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $16.78. The company report on January 19, 2024 at 5:00 PM that AES Announces Final Remarketing Period for its 0% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Convertible Preferred Stock Relating to its 2021 Equity Units Offering.

The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) (“AES” or the “Company”) announced today the period beginning on February 7, 2024 and ending on February 13, 2024 as the final remarketing period for its 0% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Convertible Preferred Stock, no par value, with a liquidation preference of $1,000 per share (the “Convertible Preferred Stock”), originally issued on March 11, 2021 as part of AES’ equity units (the “Equity Units”). No assurance can be given that the Convertible Preferred Stock will be successfully remarketed during the final remarketing period.

The Equity Units represent mandatorily convertible preferred stock. Accordingly, the shares associated with the combined instrument are already reflected in diluted earnings per share using the if-converted method.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7739291 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of AES Corp. stands at 3.34% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.84%.

The market cap for AES stock reached $11.24 billion, with 668.74 million shares outstanding and 665.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.63M shares, AES reached a trading volume of 7739291 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AES Corp. [AES]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AES shares is $22.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AES stock is a recommendation set at 1.71. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for AES Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AES Corp. is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for AES stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.98.

How has AES stock performed recently?

AES Corp. [AES] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.00. With this latest performance, AES shares dropped by -13.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.15 for AES Corp. [AES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.95, while it was recorded at 17.27 for the last single week of trading, and 18.99 for the last 200 days.

AES Corp. [AES]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

AES Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.74 and a Current Ratio set at 0.83.

Earnings analysis for AES Corp. [AES]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AES Corp. posted 0.49/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.46/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AES. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AES Corp. go to 7.50%.

Insider trade positions for AES Corp. [AES]

The top three institutional holders of AES stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in AES stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in AES stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.