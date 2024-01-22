Wolfe Research slashes price target on General Motors Company [GM] – find out why.

General Motors Company [NYSE: GM] price surged by 2.69 percent to reach at $0.93.

The one-year GM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.16. The average equity rating for GM stock is currently 1.73, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on General Motors Company [GM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GM shares is $45.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GM stock is a recommendation set at 1.73. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for General Motors Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for General Motors Company is set at 0.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for GM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 27.86.

GM Stock Performance Analysis:

General Motors Company [GM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.98. With this latest performance, GM shares gained by 0.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.83 for General Motors Company [GM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.80, while it was recorded at 35.15 for the last single week of trading, and 33.79 for the last 200 days.

Insight into General Motors Company Fundamentals:

General Motors Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.96 and a Current Ratio set at 1.14.

GM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, General Motors Company posted 2.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.69/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 25.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for General Motors Company go to 3.75%.

General Motors Company [GM] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of GM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in GM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in GM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.