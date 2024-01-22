why Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR [TEVA] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $11.67

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR [NYSE: TEVA] jumped around 0.19 points on Friday, while shares priced at $11.18 at the close of the session, up 1.73%. The company report on January 2, 2024 at 4:30 PM that Teva to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results and 2024 Financial Guidance at 8 a.m. ET on January 31, 2024.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA) announced today that it will issue a press release on its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results, as well as on its financial guidance for 2024, on Wednesday, January 31, 2024, at 7:00 a.m. ET. Following the release, Teva will conduct a conference call and live webcast on the same day, at 8:00 a.m. ET.

In order to participate, please register in advance here to obtain a local or toll-free phone number and your personal pin.

Compared to the average trading volume of 8.45M shares, TEVA reached a trading volume of 9919594 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR [TEVA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TEVA shares is $11.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TEVA stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for TEVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for TEVA in the course of the last twelve months was 6.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.65.

How has TEVA stock performed recently?

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR [TEVA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.93. With this latest performance, TEVA shares gained by 10.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TEVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.25 for Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR [TEVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.10, while it was recorded at 11.10 for the last single week of trading, and 9.07 for the last 200 days.

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR [TEVA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.65 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR [TEVA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR posted 0.71/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.71/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TEVA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR go to 1.60%.

Insider trade positions for Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR [TEVA]

The top three institutional holders of TEVA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in TEVA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in TEVA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.