why Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR [ERIC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $6.18

Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR [NASDAQ: ERIC] price plunged by -4.07 percent to reach at -$0.25. The company report on January 15, 2024 at 10:00 AM that Cradlepoint Introduces Big Capabilities in a Small Form Factor with New 5G Router for Retail Pop Up Sites and Small Offices.

Addressing the trend of pop-up sites and agile business models, new router extends enterprise-class security and networking features to reach and serve customers.

The one-year ERIC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.69. The average equity rating for ERIC stock is currently 2.52, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR [ERIC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ERIC shares is $6.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ERIC stock is a recommendation set at 2.52. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for ERIC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for ERIC in the course of the last twelve months was 20.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.79.

ERIC Stock Performance Analysis:

Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR [ERIC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.38. With this latest performance, ERIC shares dropped by -1.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ERIC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.19 for Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR [ERIC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.58, while it was recorded at 6.08 for the last single week of trading, and 5.23 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR Fundamentals:

Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.79 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

ERIC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR posted 0.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.21/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ERIC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR go to 1.50%.

Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR [ERIC] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ERIC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ERIC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ERIC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.