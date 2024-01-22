why Exxon Mobil Corp. [XOM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $125.39

Exxon Mobil Corp. [NYSE: XOM] surged by $0.15 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $96.95. The company report on December 6, 2023 at 6:30 AM that ExxonMobil Corporate Plan More Than Doubles Earnings Potential From 2019 to 2027; 18% Compound Annual Earnings Growth Significantly Outpaces Peers1.

On track to deliver ~$14 billion of further earnings and cash flow growth potential over the next four years.

Expecting capital investments to generate average returns of ~30%, with payback periods less than 10 years for greater than 90% of the capex2.

Exxon Mobil Corp. stock has also loss -1.74% of its value over the past 7 days. However, XOM stock has declined by -14.17% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -6.25% and lost -3.03% year-on date.

The market cap for XOM stock reached $387.49 billion, with 4.08 billion shares outstanding and 3.99 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 21.10M shares, XOM reached a trading volume of 19965683 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Exxon Mobil Corp. [XOM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XOM shares is $125.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XOM stock is a recommendation set at 1.97. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn Atlantic have made an estimate for Exxon Mobil Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exxon Mobil Corp. is set at 1.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for XOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for XOM in the course of the last twelve months was 10.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.08.

XOM stock trade performance evaluation

Exxon Mobil Corp. [XOM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.74. With this latest performance, XOM shares dropped by -4.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.35 for Exxon Mobil Corp. [XOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 101.54, while it was recorded at 97.67 for the last single week of trading, and 107.39 for the last 200 days.

Exxon Mobil Corp. [XOM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Exxon Mobil Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.08 and a Current Ratio set at 1.42.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Exxon Mobil Corp. [XOM] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Exxon Mobil Corp. posted 3.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 3.29/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XOM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Exxon Mobil Corp. go to -10.74%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. [XOM]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $261.76 billion, or None% of XOM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XOM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in XOM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in XOM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.