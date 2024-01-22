Wall Street Analyst Resumed Freeport-McMoRan Inc [FCX]. What else is Wall St. saying

Freeport-McMoRan Inc [NYSE: FCX] gained 1.47% or 0.56 points to close at $38.77 with a heavy trading volume of 13532719 shares. The company report on December 20, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Freeport-McMoRan Declares Quarterly Cash Dividends on Common Stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) announced today that its Board of Directors declared cash dividends of $0.15 per share on FCX’s common stock payable on February 1, 2024, to shareholders of record as of January 12, 2024. The declaration includes a base dividend of $0.075 per share and variable dividend of $0.075 per share in accordance with FCX’s performance-based payout framework. The payment of dividends is at the discretion of the Board, which will consider FCX’s financial results, cash requirements, global economic conditions and other factors it deems relevant.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The daily chart for FCX points out that the company has recorded -7.09% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 11.25M shares, FCX reached to a volume of 13532719 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Freeport-McMoRan Inc [FCX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FCX shares is $46.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FCX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Freeport-McMoRan Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 16, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Freeport-McMoRan Inc is set at 1.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for FCX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for FCX in the course of the last twelve months was 107.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.67.

Trading performance analysis for FCX stock

Freeport-McMoRan Inc [FCX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.51. With this latest performance, FCX shares dropped by -6.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FCX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.91 for Freeport-McMoRan Inc [FCX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.75, while it was recorded at 39.01 for the last single week of trading, and 38.57 for the last 200 days.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc [FCX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Freeport-McMoRan Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.67 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc [FCX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Freeport-McMoRan Inc posted 0.52/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.46/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 13.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FCX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Freeport-McMoRan Inc go to -0.92%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Freeport-McMoRan Inc [FCX]

The top three institutional holders of FCX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in FCX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in FCX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.