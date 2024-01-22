Wall Street Analyst Initiated Gevo Inc [GEVO]. What else is Wall St. saying

Gevo Inc [NASDAQ: GEVO] surged by $0.02 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $0.87. The company report on January 16, 2024 at 4:01 PM that Gevo Files New S-3 Ahead of Expiration, Updates ATM Agreement.

The Company’s current Form S-3 is set to expire this Friday, January 19th, subject to applicable grace periods. Gevo filed the new S-3 as a matter of course in advance of that expiration. In conjunction with the new S-3 filing, Gevo signed a new agreement for the Company’s At-the-Market (“ATM”) offering facility. The Company’s previous $500 million ATM offering facility has not been used since the filing with the SEC of the prospectus supplement for such facility on September 9, 2021. The S-3 filing does not impact Gevo’s expected, and previously communicated, strategy of funding the Net-Zero 1 project with a combination of its existing cash on the balance sheet and project-level financing.

Gevo Inc stock has also loss -15.53% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GEVO stock has declined by -20.91% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -49.12% and lost -25.00% year-on date.

The market cap for GEVO stock reached $209.24 million, with 237.17 million shares outstanding and 230.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.31M shares, GEVO reached a trading volume of 10006423 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Gevo Inc [GEVO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GEVO shares is $4.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GEVO stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Gevo Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gevo Inc is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for GEVO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.67.

GEVO stock trade performance evaluation

Gevo Inc [GEVO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.53. With this latest performance, GEVO shares dropped by -28.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GEVO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.01 for Gevo Inc [GEVO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1354, while it was recorded at 0.8960 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2849 for the last 200 days.

Gevo Inc [GEVO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Gevo Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.23 and a Current Ratio set at 4.27.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Gevo Inc [GEVO] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Gevo Inc posted -0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -83.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GEVO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gevo Inc go to 25.00%.

Gevo Inc [GEVO]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of GEVO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in GEVO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in GEVO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.