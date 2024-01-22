Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Spirit Airlines Inc [SAVE]. What else is Wall St. saying

Spirit Airlines Inc [NYSE: SAVE] stock went on an upward path that rose over 17.19% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -55.99%. The company report on January 19, 2024 at 5:00 PM that JetBlue and Spirit File Notice of Appeal.

JetBlue Airways Corporation (“JetBlue”) (NASDAQ: JBLU) and Spirit Airlines, Inc. (“Spirit”) (NYSE: SAVE) today reported that they have jointly filed a notice of appeal to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit, consistent with the requirements of the merger agreement.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

About JetBlue JetBlue is New York’s Hometown Airline®️, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles, Orlando, and San Juan. JetBlue carries customers to more than 100 destinations throughout the United States, Latin America, the Caribbean, Canada, and Europe. For more information and the best fares, visit jetblue.com.

Over the last 12 months, SAVE stock dropped by -65.48%. The one-year Spirit Airlines Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 31.2. The average equity rating for SAVE stock is currently 3.67, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $729.26 million, with 108.94 million shares outstanding and 108.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.05M shares, SAVE stock reached a trading volume of 101120521 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Spirit Airlines Inc [SAVE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SAVE shares is $9.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SAVE stock is a recommendation set at 3.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Spirit Airlines Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Spirit Airlines Inc is set at 1.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for SAVE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.61.

SAVE Stock Performance Analysis:

Spirit Airlines Inc [SAVE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -55.99. With this latest performance, SAVE shares dropped by -58.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SAVE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 20.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.33 for Spirit Airlines Inc [SAVE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.57, while it was recorded at 8.28 for the last single week of trading, and 15.72 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Spirit Airlines Inc Fundamentals:

Spirit Airlines Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.91 and a Current Ratio set at 0.91.

SAVE Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Spirit Airlines Inc posted 0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 200.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SAVE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Spirit Airlines Inc go to -5.82%.

Spirit Airlines Inc [SAVE] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of SAVE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in SAVE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in SAVE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.