Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Bank Of America Corp. [BAC]. What else is Wall St. saying

Bank Of America Corp. [NYSE: BAC] traded at a high on Friday, posting a 1.54 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $32.22. The company report on January 18, 2024 at 4:15 PM that Bank of America Declares Preferred Stock Dividends for First Quarter 2024.

Bank of America Corporation today announced the Board of Directors has authorized regular cash dividends on the outstanding shares or depositary shares of the following series of preferred stock:.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The results of the trading session contributed to over 49293187 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Bank Of America Corp. stands at 2.32% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.89%.

The market cap for BAC stock reached $254.98 billion, with 7.91 billion shares outstanding and 7.90 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 45.27M shares, BAC reached a trading volume of 49293187 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Bank Of America Corp. [BAC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BAC shares is $37.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BAC stock is a recommendation set at 2.14. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Odeon have made an estimate for Bank Of America Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 16, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bank Of America Corp. is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for BAC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for BAC in the course of the last twelve months was 8.31.

How has BAC stock performed recently?

Bank Of America Corp. [BAC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.81. With this latest performance, BAC shares dropped by -3.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.13 for Bank Of America Corp. [BAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.49, while it was recorded at 32.13 for the last single week of trading, and 29.35 for the last 200 days.

Bank Of America Corp. [BAC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Bank Of America Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.02.

Earnings analysis for Bank Of America Corp. [BAC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Bank Of America Corp. posted 0.94/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.82/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 14.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BAC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bank Of America Corp. go to 24.37%.

Insider trade positions for Bank Of America Corp. [BAC]

There are presently around $180.43 billion, or None% of BAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BAC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in BAC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in BAC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.