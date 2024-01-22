Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc [SPCE] Revenue clocked in at $4.86 million, down -21.63% YTD: What’s Next?

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc [NYSE: SPCE] closed the trading session at $1.92. The company report on December 19, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Virgin Galactic Launches Into the New Year With January Commercial Flight.

‘Galactic 06’ Mission Launch Window Opens January 26, 2024.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) today announced the ‘Galactic 06’ flight window will open January 26, 2024. This will be the Company’s 11th spaceflight to date and will follow a year of unprecedented human spaceflight achievements that included six suborbital spaceflights in six months. Four private astronauts from three different countries will journey to space on Virgin Galactic’s sixth commercial spaceflight.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -21.63 percent and weekly performance of -11.52 percent. The stock has been moved at -50.77 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -22.27 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 12.28 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 11.49M shares, SPCE reached to a volume of 9502706 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc [SPCE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPCE shares is $2.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPCE stock is a recommendation set at 3.09. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPCE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 157.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.59.

SPCE stock trade performance evaluation

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc [SPCE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.52. With this latest performance, SPCE shares dropped by -22.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPCE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.93 for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc [SPCE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.2112, while it was recorded at 1.9760 for the last single week of trading, and 2.9103 for the last 200 days.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc [SPCE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.88 and a Current Ratio set at 5.97.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc [SPCE] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc posted -0.55/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.51/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -7.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SPCE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc go to 19.40%.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc [SPCE]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of SPCE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in SPCE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in SPCE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.