United Airlines Holdings Inc [UAL] moved down -2.39: Why It’s Important

United Airlines Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: UAL] closed the trading session at $38.82. The company report on December 19, 2023 at 10:00 AM that United to Hold Webcast of Fourth-Quarter 2023 and Full-Year 2023 Financial Results.

United will hold a conference call to discuss fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 financial results on Tuesday, January 23 at 9:30 a.m. CT/10:30 a.m. ET.

A live, listen-only webcast of the conference call will be available at ir.united.com. The company will issue its fourth-quarter and full-year financial results and outlook after market close on Monday, January 22.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -5.91 percent and weekly performance of -12.78 percent. The stock has been moved at -31.38 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -8.29 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 7.12 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.29M shares, UAL reached to a volume of 9684970 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about United Airlines Holdings Inc [UAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UAL shares is $60.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UAL stock is a recommendation set at 1.65. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for United Airlines Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Positive, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United Airlines Holdings Inc is set at 1.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for UAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 53.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for UAL in the course of the last twelve months was 9.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.82.

UAL stock trade performance evaluation

United Airlines Holdings Inc [UAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.78. With this latest performance, UAL shares dropped by -8.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.31 for United Airlines Holdings Inc [UAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.55, while it was recorded at 39.04 for the last single week of trading, and 45.40 for the last 200 days.

United Airlines Holdings Inc [UAL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

United Airlines Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.82 and a Current Ratio set at 0.89.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for United Airlines Holdings Inc [UAL] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, United Airlines Holdings Inc posted 2.46/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 17.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for United Airlines Holdings Inc go to 60.32%.

United Airlines Holdings Inc [UAL]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of UAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in UAL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in UAL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.