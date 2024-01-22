Uber Technologies Inc [UBER] is 5.75% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Uber Technologies Inc [NYSE: UBER] closed the trading session at $65.11. The company report on January 17, 2024 at 4:30 PM that Uber Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call and Virtual Investor Update.

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss its fourth quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, February 7th at 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time (8:00 a.m. Eastern Time).

A live webcast of the conference call and earnings release materials can be found on Uber’s Investor Relations website at investor.uber.com. A replay of the conference call will be accessible for at least 90 days.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 5.75 percent and weekly performance of 2.58 percent. The stock has been moved at 39.81 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 5.48 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 51.42 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 31.93M shares, UBER reached to a volume of 20330320 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Uber Technologies Inc [UBER]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UBER shares is $67.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UBER stock is a recommendation set at 1.24. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Uber Technologies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Uber Technologies Inc is set at 1.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for UBER stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for UBER in the course of the last twelve months was 58.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.14.

UBER stock trade performance evaluation

Uber Technologies Inc [UBER] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.58. With this latest performance, UBER shares gained by 5.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 124.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UBER stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.10 for Uber Technologies Inc [UBER]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.76, while it was recorded at 63.99 for the last single week of trading, and 46.22 for the last 200 days.

Uber Technologies Inc [UBER]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Uber Technologies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.14 and a Current Ratio set at 1.14.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Uber Technologies Inc [UBER] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Uber Technologies Inc posted 0.29/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.18/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 261.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UBER. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Uber Technologies Inc go to 23.17%.

Uber Technologies Inc [UBER]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of UBER stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in UBER stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in UBER stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.