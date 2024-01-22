TeraWulf Inc [WULF] Stock trading around $1.38 per share: What’s Next?

TeraWulf Inc [NASDAQ: WULF] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.34% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -28.12%. The company report on January 12, 2024 at 4:05 PM that TeraWulf Announces Appointment of New Independent Directors to the Board.

Christopher Jarvis and Amanda Fabiano to join the TeraWulf Board.

Over the last 12 months, WULF stock rose by 53.97%. The one-year TeraWulf Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 62.7. The average equity rating for WULF stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $332.46 million, with 145.49 million shares outstanding and 145.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 17.22M shares, WULF stock reached a trading volume of 19852797 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on TeraWulf Inc [WULF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WULF shares is $3.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WULF stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for TeraWulf Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TeraWulf Inc is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for WULF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

WULF Stock Performance Analysis:

TeraWulf Inc [WULF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -28.12. With this latest performance, WULF shares dropped by -23.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 53.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WULF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.74 for TeraWulf Inc [WULF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6114, while it was recorded at 1.4640 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7632 for the last 200 days.

Insight into TeraWulf Inc Fundamentals:

TeraWulf Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.12 and a Current Ratio set at 0.12.

WULF Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, TeraWulf Inc posted -0.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -72.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WULF.

TeraWulf Inc [WULF] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of WULF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in WULF stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in WULF stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.