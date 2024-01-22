TD Securities lifts Newmont Corp [NEM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Newmont Corp [NYSE: NEM] plunged by -$0.04 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $34.58. The company report on January 19, 2024 at 7:30 AM that Newmont Announces Fourth Quarter 2023 Results and 2024 Guidance Conference Calls.

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT, ASX: NEM, PNGX: NEM) today announced that it will release its full year and fourth quarter 2023 operations and financial results, along with its 2024 guidance, on Thursday, February 22, 2024. Newmont will hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (ET) and 4:00 p.m. ET, the same day, which will be available on the Company’s website.

Newmont Corp stock has also loss -7.84% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NEM stock has declined by -13.38% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -18.54% and lost -16.45% year-on date.

The market cap for NEM stock reached $39.85 billion, with 1.15 billion shares outstanding and 1.15 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 15.35M shares, NEM reached a trading volume of 10699113 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NEM shares is $49.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NEM stock is a recommendation set at 1.96. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for Newmont Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Newmont Corp is set at 1.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for NEM in the course of the last twelve months was 52.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.42.

Newmont Corp [NEM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.84. With this latest performance, NEM shares dropped by -15.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 15.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.03 for Newmont Corp [NEM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.69, while it was recorded at 35.52 for the last single week of trading, and 41.26 for the last 200 days.

Newmont Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.42 and a Current Ratio set at 2.12.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Newmont Corp posted 0.6/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.63/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -4.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NEM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Newmont Corp go to 9.15%.

The top three institutional holders of NEM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in NEM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in NEM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.