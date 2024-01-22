Schlumberger Ltd. [SLB] moved up 2.22: Why It’s Important

Schlumberger Ltd. [NYSE: SLB] surged by $1.08 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $49.64. The company report on January 19, 2024 at 6:50 AM that SLB Announces Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Results and Raises Quarterly Dividend by 10%.

Fourth-quarter revenue of $8.99 billion increased 8% sequentially and 14% year on year.

Fourth-quarter GAAP EPS of $0.77 decreased 1% sequentially and increased 4% year on year.

Schlumberger Ltd. stock has also gained 1.72% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SLB stock has declined by -18.07% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -13.31% and lost -4.61% year-on date.

The market cap for SLB stock reached $70.91 billion, with 1.43 billion shares outstanding and 1.43 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.71M shares, SLB reached a trading volume of 20248364 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Schlumberger Ltd. [SLB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLB shares is $69.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLB stock is a recommendation set at 1.31. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Societe Generale have made an estimate for Schlumberger Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Schlumberger Ltd. is set at 1.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for SLB in the course of the last twelve months was 21.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

SLB stock trade performance evaluation

Schlumberger Ltd. [SLB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.72. With this latest performance, SLB shares dropped by -5.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.93 for Schlumberger Ltd. [SLB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.50, while it was recorded at 48.87 for the last single week of trading, and 53.15 for the last 200 days.

Schlumberger Ltd. [SLB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Schlumberger Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.32.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Schlumberger Ltd. [SLB] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Schlumberger Ltd. posted 0.71/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.68/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Schlumberger Ltd. go to 28.70%.

Schlumberger Ltd. [SLB]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of SLB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in SLB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in SLB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.