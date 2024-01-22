Riot Platforms Inc [RIOT] Revenue clocked in at $262.01 million, down -33.48% YTD: What’s Next?

Riot Platforms Inc [NASDAQ: RIOT] traded at a low on Friday, posting a -0.39 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $10.29. The company report on January 4, 2024 at 9:00 AM that Riot Announces December 2023 Production and Operations Updates.

Riot Produces 619 Bitcoin in December 2023, Bringing Total Bitcoin Produced in 2023 to 6,626 while Significantly Expanding Use of Riot’s Unique Power Strategy During the Year.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 31398284 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Riot Platforms Inc stands at 7.78% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.01%.

The market cap for RIOT stock reached $2.12 billion, with 206.51 million shares outstanding and 185.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 30.52M shares, RIOT reached a trading volume of 31398284 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Riot Platforms Inc [RIOT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RIOT shares is $19.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RIOT stock is a recommendation set at 1.25. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Riot Platforms Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Riot Platforms Inc is set at 1.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIOT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.14.

How has RIOT stock performed recently?

Riot Platforms Inc [RIOT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.39. With this latest performance, RIOT shares dropped by -37.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 80.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIOT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.72 for Riot Platforms Inc [RIOT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.65, while it was recorded at 10.90 for the last single week of trading, and 12.44 for the last 200 days.

Riot Platforms Inc [RIOT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Riot Platforms Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.22 and a Current Ratio set at 7.22.

Earnings analysis for Riot Platforms Inc [RIOT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Riot Platforms Inc posted -0.9/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -592.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RIOT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Riot Platforms Inc go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for Riot Platforms Inc [RIOT]

The top three institutional holders of RIOT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in RIOT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in RIOT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.