Regions Financial Corp. [RF] fell -3.92% so far this year. What now?

Regions Financial Corp. [NYSE: RF] closed the trading session at $18.62. The company report on January 19, 2024 at 6:00 AM that Record performance. Solid foundation. Regions reports 2023 earnings of $2.0 billion, earnings per diluted share of $2.11.

$7.6 billion in total revenue reflects 5 percent year-over-year growth.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Regions Financial Corp. (NYSE:RF) today reported earnings for the fourth quarter and full-year ended Dec. 31, 2023. The company reported fourth quarter net income available to common shareholders of $367 million and earnings per diluted share of $0.39. Fourth quarter results include the industry-wide FDIC special assessment, increased severance-related charges, and a net provision expense associated with an unsecured consumer loan portfolio sale. For the full-year 2023, the company reported net income available to common shareholders of $2.0 billion and record pre-tax pre-provision income(1) of $3.2 billion. Compared to 2022, total revenue increased 5 percent to a record $7.6 billion driven by growth in net interest income.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -3.92 percent and weekly performance of 0.27 percent. The stock has been moved at -8.50 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.67 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 12.58 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.68M shares, RF reached to a volume of 12529034 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Regions Financial Corp. [RF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RF shares is $20.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RF stock is a recommendation set at 2.44. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Regions Financial Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Regions Financial Corp. is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for RF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for RF in the course of the last twelve months was 7.02.

RF stock trade performance evaluation

Regions Financial Corp. [RF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.27. With this latest performance, RF shares dropped by -2.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.93 for Regions Financial Corp. [RF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.66, while it was recorded at 18.15 for the last single week of trading, and 17.79 for the last 200 days.

Regions Financial Corp. [RF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Regions Financial Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.07.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Regions Financial Corp. [RF] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Regions Financial Corp. posted 0.66/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.65/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Regions Financial Corp. go to -0.88%.

Regions Financial Corp. [RF]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of RF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in RF stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in RF stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.