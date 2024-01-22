Pivotal Research Group slashes price target on Sirius XM Holdings Inc [SIRI] – find out why.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: SIRI] jumped around 0.06 points on Friday, while shares priced at $5.42 at the close of the session, up 1.12%. The company report on January 11, 2024 at 4:30 PM that SiriusXM to Report Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Operating and Financial Results.

SiriusXM (NASDAQ: SIRI) plans to release its fourth quarter and full-year 2023 operating and financial results on Thursday, February 1, and plans to hold an investor call the same day at 8:00 a.m. ET.

A webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of the SiriusXM website at siriusxm.com/investorrelations.

Compared to the average trading volume of 12.72M shares, SIRI reached a trading volume of 14075408 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sirius XM Holdings Inc [SIRI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SIRI shares is $5.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SIRI stock is a recommendation set at 3.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Pivotal Research Group have made an estimate for Sirius XM Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 02, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sirius XM Holdings Inc is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for SIRI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for SIRI in the course of the last twelve months was 16.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.33.

How has SIRI stock performed recently?

Sirius XM Holdings Inc [SIRI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.44. With this latest performance, SIRI shares gained by 3.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SIRI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.06 for Sirius XM Holdings Inc [SIRI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.11, while it was recorded at 5.28 for the last single week of trading, and 4.48 for the last 200 days.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc [SIRI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Sirius XM Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.33 and a Current Ratio set at 0.33.

Earnings analysis for Sirius XM Holdings Inc [SIRI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sirius XM Holdings Inc posted 0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SIRI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sirius XM Holdings Inc go to 6.71%.

Insider trade positions for Sirius XM Holdings Inc [SIRI]

The top three institutional holders of SIRI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in SIRI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in SIRI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.