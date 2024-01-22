Pfizer Inc. [PFE] Is Currently 0.68 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Pfizer Inc. [NYSE: PFE] closed the trading session at $28.28. The company report on January 10, 2024 at 4:30 PM that Pfizer Recommends Shareholders Reject the Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Investment Corporation.

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) today announced that it has received notice of an unsolicited mini-tender offer by TRC Capital Investment Corporation of Ontario, Canada to purchase up to 4 million shares of Pfizer common stock at a price of $27.35 per share in cash. TRC Capital Investment’s offer price of $27.35 per share is approximately 4.4 percent lower than the $28.61 closing share price of Pfizer’s common stock on December 27, 2023 – the business day prior to the date of the offer. The offer is for approximately 0.071 percent of the shares of Pfizer common stock outstanding as of the December 28, 2023 offer date.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Pfizer does not endorse TRC Capital Investment’s unsolicited mini-tender offer and recommends that stockholders do not tender their shares in response to TRC Capital Investment’s offer because the offer is at a price below the current market price for Pfizer’s shares and subject to numerous conditions. Pfizer is not affiliated or associated in any way with TRC Capital Investment, its mini-tender offer or its offer documentation.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -1.77 percent and weekly performance of -0.42 percent. The stock has been moved at -23.09 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 4.51 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -9.96 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 41.36M shares, PFE reached to a volume of 33314778 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Pfizer Inc. [PFE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PFE shares is $31.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PFE stock is a recommendation set at 2.25. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Pfizer Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pfizer Inc. is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for PFE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for PFE in the course of the last twelve months was 19.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.05.

PFE stock trade performance evaluation

Pfizer Inc. [PFE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.42. With this latest performance, PFE shares gained by 4.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PFE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.63 for Pfizer Inc. [PFE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.02, while it was recorded at 28.31 for the last single week of trading, and 34.40 for the last 200 days.

Pfizer Inc. [PFE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Pfizer Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.05 and a Current Ratio set at 2.38.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Pfizer Inc. [PFE] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Pfizer Inc. posted 1.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PFE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pfizer Inc. go to -14.83%.

Pfizer Inc. [PFE]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of PFE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in PFE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in PFE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.